Chapel Hart On New Album ‘Glory Days,’ Honoring Loretta Lynn

Chapel Hart, the country trio consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, have been touring so much that they now consider their tour bus a part of their family, and they have a name for it, “Ruby.”

Glory Days will hits streaming services today, and it will honor the late, great Loretta Lynn. I have been listening to it on repeat today, it is sooooo good!

Lynn complimented the group during their America’s Got Talent performance of “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” an answer to Dolly’s classic hit. “I love it, ladies,” Lynn wrote on Twitter. “Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!”

Now Chapel Hart is honoring Lynn’s challenge with Glory Days’ “Welcome to Fist City,” an homage to and an extension of Lynn’s 1968 song “Fist City.”