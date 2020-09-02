Channing Tatum Wrote A Children’s Book
Channing Tatum is releasing his first children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella,” and he dedicated it to his daughter, Everly.
In the book’s dedication, Tatum wrote: “To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. You are my greatest teacher.” The book is centered around a young girl named Ella, who likes sparkly things and gets teased at school for wearing disco ball shoes. But her father teaches her lessons about expressing herself and loving herself.
The book will be published in May 2021.