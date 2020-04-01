‘ChangesNowBowie,’ album of rare 1996 David Bowie recordings, to be released digitally in April
ParlophoneFans will get to hear an album of rare 1996 David Bowie recordings titled ChangesNowBowie earlier than expected.
As previously reported, the album will be released on vinyl and CD as part of 2020 Record Store Day, which will take place June 20. But Bowie’s label, Parlophone, has now decided to make a digital version of the archival collection available first, on April 17, one day before the original date of this year’s Record Store Day. The date was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ChangesNowBowie features nine songs that were recorded in a New York City studio in November 1996 during rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert, which took place at Madison Square Garden in January 1997. He was backed up by three members of his then-current touring band: bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, guitarist Reeves Gabrels and multi-instrumentalist Mark Plati.
The mostly acoustic session was recorded for a BBC radio special celebrating Bowie’s 50th. Songs on the release include “The Man Who Sold the World,” “Aladdin Sane,” “Andy Warhol” and “Quicksand,” as well as a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s “White Light/White Heat.”
On April 10, a week before ChangesNowBowie‘s digital release, one of the album’s tracks will be issued as an advance digital single and via streaming services: a version of the 1979 Bowie song “Repetition.”
A video for the tune, filmed at rehearsals for Bowie’s 1997 Earthling Tour in Hartford, Connecticut, also will be made available for download and streaming that day.
Here’s the full ChangesNowBowie track list:
“The Man Who Sold the World”
“Aladdin Sane”
“White Light/White Heat”
“Shopping for Girls”
“Lady Stardust”
“The Supermen”
“Repetition”
“Andy Warhol”
“Quicksand”
