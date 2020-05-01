Changes To Stay-At-Home Order Go Into Effect Today
Several key changes to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order are going into effect today. State parks will begin a phased reopening and golfing is now permitted. Greenhouses and groomers are allowed to resume business with employees wearing masks. Nonessential retail can fulfill telephone and online orders through curbside pickup and delivery. Face masks must be worn in public where social distance can’t be maintained. Essential businesses and manufacturers must provide face coverings to all employees who can’t observe social distancing while working. (Metro Source)