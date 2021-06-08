      Weather Alert

Changes Proposed To Illinois In-State College Sports Betting Rules

Jun 8, 2021 @ 11:57am

Changes are being proposed to rules governing betting on in-state college teams by Illinois residents. A bill passed the House last week that would allow Illinoisans to gamble on in-state colleges under some circumstances. The new rules would allow bettors to place bets on team wagers, not individual performances. Bettors would also have to make wagers in person at a casino. Betting on in-state college teams by Illinois residents through sports betting apps would still be banned. If the Senate concurs with the bill, it will go to the governor’s desk.

Popular Posts
River Road Trio
Emotional Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘The Dance’
Win a Wisconsin Dells Road Trip Package!
Plainfield Barbershop Turns 140!
Kane Brown & Restless Road Tribute Randy Travis
Connect With Us Listen To Us On