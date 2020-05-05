Chance the Rapper explains why he’s honoring teachers across the nation

ABC/Randy Holmes
Chance the Rapper is recognizing educators across the nation during the COVID-19 with his very own virtual awards show in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
The Twilight Awards, taking place on Chance’s Instagram channel, will honor 10 teachers for their dedication. The rapper will also donate $300,000 to these teachers and their schools through his partnership with Box Tops for Education.
In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, the Chicago rapper said he hopes to “give people an understanding of the gravity and importance of teachers and how they are truly — and I’m trying to say it in the least poetic way possible — but they’re really heroes and superstars.”
The award show is named in honor of American educator Alexander Twilight, the first black man known to graduate from an American college and the first black man to serve in a state legislature.
Chance has used his platform to improve education for children, particularly the underrepresented, and to support children in the arts. In 2017, he donated $1 million to Chicago public schools.
