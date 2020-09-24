Champion of Joliet And Rialto Dies
Joliet has lost a champion of the Rialto Square Theatre and the City of Joliet. Former Rialto board member Jim Smith has died at the age of 72.
He was also on the Rialto Foundation Board, past chairman of the City Center partnership and member of the board. Smith worked tirelessly for the city of Joliet volunteering his time and coordinating volunteers for key events at the City Center including Race Fan Rally. He was a member of the Will County Center for Economic Development and life long member of the Joliet Rotary Club. Many out reaches include the founders of the Waterway Days with boats on the I&M canal. Smith was an avid boater. His day job was owner and operator of James V. Smith & Associates in Joliet, conducting appraisals for homes and businesses.
He leaves behind his wife Jan of 31 years.