Chadwick Boseman to be posthumously honored during 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time'

Dec 4, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Marvel StudiosBlack Panther star Chadwick Boseman may have passed away in August, but he’s a Hero for the Ages — in fact, that’s the posthumous honor he’ll receive at MTV’s Movie & TV Awards Sunday night

Boseman’s fellow Avengers Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle will reportedly present the honor, which will be part of the network’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, airing at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute special “will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now,” the network promises, paying “homage to the best of the best from the most beloved actors to scene stealing moments.” 

Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker will perform during the event, which will also honor a collection of stars including Kevin BaconDrew BarrymoreGal GadotKevin HartSelma BlairJamie Lee Curtis, Adam Sandler and more.

By Stephen Iervolino
