Chad Smith, Michael Stipe & Kirk Hammett featured in trailer for ‘Creem’ magazine documentary
Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesRed Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett are featured in the trailer for an upcoming documentary about Creem magazine.
Titled Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine, the film will follow the influential publication’s rise from “underground paper to national powerhouse” in the ’70s to its “imminent demise.”
“I lived by what was printed in Creem magazine,” Hammett says in the trailer.
Other artists interviewed for the doc include Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Pearl Jam‘s Jeff Ament, KISS‘ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, director Cameron Crowe, and Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.