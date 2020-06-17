      Weather Alert

Chad Smith, Michael Stipe & Kirk Hammett featured in trailer for ‘Creem’ magazine documentary

Jun 17, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesRed Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad SmithR.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett are featured in the trailer for an upcoming documentary about Creem magazine.

Titled Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine, the film will follow the influential publication’s rise from “underground paper to national powerhouse” in the ’70s to its “imminent demise.”

“I lived by what was printed in Creem magazine,” Hammett says in the trailer.

Other artists interviewed for the doc include Alice CooperJoan JettPearl Jam‘s Jeff AmentKISS‘ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, director Cameron Crowe, and Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics