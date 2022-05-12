      Breaking News
CenterPoint presents case for a restraining order against Joliet and NorthPoint

May 12, 2022 @ 4:28pm

CenterPoint filed an emergency temporary restraining order in Will County court earlier this week in an attempt to stop the city of Joliet and Eastgate Logistics from moving forward with the NorthPoint project. Just last month the Joliet Plan Commission voted 6-0 to approve the next phase of the projects development. In December, the Joliet City Council approved expanded annexation of the NorthPoint project up to 2,300 acres.

An attorney for CenterPoint was at the April plan commission meeting to inform the commission that CenterPoint has numerous concerns related to the project’s development and that a legal challenged to NorthPoint may be filed in the future. CenterPoint filed back that challenge on May 10 due to the upcoming city of Joliet vote on a development are in violation of the Mutual Order of Understanding signed between CenterPoint and the city of Joliet. The Will County court heard arguments from the plaintiff’s and defendant’s attorneys and will take those arguments under advisement and will announce a ruling at a later date.

 

 

