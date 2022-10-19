98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Celtic Insurance Fined By State

October 19, 2022 10:41AM CDT
Share
Celtic Insurance Fined By State

A Chicago-based insurance company is being fined by the state.  The Celtic Insurance Company was fined one-point-two-five-million-dollars for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act.  MHPAEA is a federal law that requires health insurance plans to have equivalent levels of coverage for mental health and substance use disorder care as for medical or surgical care.  NATA mandates that health insurance carriers maintain an adequate network of providers.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.
5

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'

Recent Posts