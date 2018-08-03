Celebrity Family Feud Goes Country This Sunday
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 3, 2018 @ 9:26 AM
Country music singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery performs in concert during his See You Tonight Tour 2014 at the American Music Theater on Thursday, July 10, 2014, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Scotty McCreery will share the spotlight with his family on ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud this Sunday (August 5th). On Team McCreery, Scotty will be joined by his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery; father-in-law, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III; father, Mike McCreery; and grandmother, Paquita McCreery. Together, the family members will play in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital against actor/comedian Chris Kattan of Saturday Night Live and his family. The episode, hosted by Steve Harvey, will air at 7pm this Sunday on ABC.
The episode was taped in the Spring prior to Scotty and Gabi’s June wedding.

