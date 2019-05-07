Celebrate The New Royal Baby With Dairy Queen’s Royal Baby Blizzard

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DAIRY QUEEN - Dairy Queen officially introduced its first-ever Summer Blizzard Menu of iconic summer-inspired flavors with a unique, fun fan experience on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in New York. Designer, author and DQ super-fan Nate Berkus joined the iconic brand in unveiling experiential rooms that brought the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu to life including the Cotton Candy, the S'mores, the Jurassic Chomp, the Summer Berry Cheesecake and the TWIX DQ Summer Blizzard Rooms. The Summer Blizzard Menu is available all-summer long at DQ. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for Dairy Queen)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child to the world yesterday (May 6th), and Dairy Queen is celebrating here in the U.S. The chain announced it’s renaming its iconic Mini Royal Blizzard to the Royal Baby Blizzard for a limited-time. The Royal Blizzards are filled with hidden centers, and the choices currently include: Royal Reese’s Brownie Blizzard and Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard. The Reese’s option is swirled with the classic peanut butter cups and brownie pieces and also has a creamy peanut butter filling. The New York Cheesecake Blizzard has cheesecake and graham crackers with a strawberry center. Carol & I both agree these both sound fantastic! Read more from Delish.