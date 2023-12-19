Celebrate the holidays with Scotty McCreery on ‘GMA’

Scotty McCreery is readying to spread holiday cheer with two upcoming television performances.

On Thursday, December 21, Scotty will head to ABC’s Good Morning America to perform his new Christmas song, “Feel Like the Holidays.” After that he’ll appear on GMA3 to deliver “Santa Claus is Back in Town” from his 2012 record, Christmas with Scotty McCreery.

Scotty’s currently #20 and continuing his ascent on the country charts with “Cab in a Solo,” the lead single off his forthcoming new album.

Coming up, Scotty will kick off his Cab in a Solo Tour in Troy, Ohio, on January 26. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Scotty’s website.

