Celebrate summer with Russell Dickerson’s new EP

June 27, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Russell Dickerson has dropped his new summer EP, Three Months Two Streets Down.

The project features Russell as a writer on four of its five songs. Tyler Hubbard and Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney also contribute as writers on “Down on the Beach” and “Ride The Wave,” respectively.

“I’ve had these songs for awhile and wanted to do something cool with them – releasing a summer EP just seemed like the perfect fit,” shares Russell. “I like how there’s a track on there for everyone – whether it’s one that makes you nostalgic or more of a feel-good song to blast in your car. So glad I can officially share these tracks with the RD Fam!”

Three Months Two Streets Down is out wherever you listen to music.

To get tickets to Russell’s upcoming Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour this fall, visit his website.

Here’s the Three Months Two Streets Down track list:

“Ride The Wave”
“Down on the Beach”
“Steal My Summer”
“Beauty and the Beach”
“SMR LV” 

