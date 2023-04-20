Celebrate Record Store Day 2023 with a new Dolly Parton vinyl

If you’re a fan of vinyl records and Dolly Parton, you’re in for a treat.

To celebrate Record Store Day 2023, Legacy/SMG will release a new Dolly LP titled Dolly Parton – The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968. The 18-track collection features remastered versions of Dolly’s singles from her early years at Monument Records. Only 5,500 LPs will be available worldwide.

Be sure to pick up a copy at your local record store during RSD 2023 on Saturday, April 22.

Here’s the Dolly Parton – The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968 track listing:

“What Do You Think About Lovin’”

“I Wasted My Tears”

“Happy, Happy Birthday Baby”

“Old Enough To Know Better (Too Young To Resist)”

“Busy Signal”

“I Took Him For Granted”

“Don’t Drop Out A8 Control Yourself”

“The Little Things”

“I’ll Put It Off Until Tomorrow”

“Dumb Blonde”

“The Giving And The Taking”

“Something Fishy”

“I’ve Lived My Life”

“I Couldn’t Wait Forever”

“Why, Why, Why”

“I’m Not Worth The Tears”

“Ping Pong”

