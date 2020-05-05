Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Migos’ latest single “Taco Tuesday”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime VideoMigos are back with their latest single, “Taco Tuesday” in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.
The track focuses on their favorite Mexican dish, and samples LeBron James’ regular Tuesday declaration with his family: “What is it? Taco Tuesday!”
Quavo’s got the cheese and Kool-Aid, previewing the track during a date night with his girlfriend Saweetie last week.
While in quarantine, Quavo revealed to Billboard that the group had been practicing social distancing, only traveling between their homes and the studio to work on their upcoming Quarantine Mixtape and forthcoming album Culture III.
