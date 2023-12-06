Celebrate Christmas with The Pioneer Woman’s gingerbread muffins

Heads up, muffin lovers: The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond has a festive treat for you.

Tired of the typical muffin flavors? You can spice things up this holiday season with Ree’s delectable gingerbread muffins.

Ree’s recipe serves up 12 muffins and includes Christmas-ready ingredients such as cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, ginger and cloves. It has a prep time of 20 minutes and a total of 1 hour 40 minutes.

“Ahhh, these muffins are lovely!! Lovely holiday flavors…so good with a cuppa coffee! Print and put this recipe in your stack of “must makes!” Ree captions her post on Facebook.

You can check out the full recipe now at thepioneerwoman.com.

