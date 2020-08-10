Cee-Lo Green questions the integrity and morality of female rappers

Ben Rose/WireImage for NARASSpeaking to Far Out Magazine, CeeLo Green shared his thoughts about censoring content for adults and children, while calling out three of the hottest female rap artists.
“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” says the hitmaker. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”
“You have the ‘Heads of State’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence,” Cee-Lo adds. “Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate. Attention is also a drug and competition is around.”
Cee-Lo explains the continued trend of “salacious” gestures by female artists — noting the lyrically explicit “WAP” collaboration.
“Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position,” he continues. “I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”
Cee-Lo isn’t the only one who criticized their “WAP” collaboration, which has already racked up over 61 million views and counting on YouTube and landed on music charts in the U.S. and U.K.
Carole Baskin of Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries denounced the song’s music video which featured photoshopped exotic tigers, believing it “glamorizes” the idea of having them as pets.
By Rachel George
