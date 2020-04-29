CDC Says Social Distance Your Pets Now
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling pet owners that their pets need to follow the same social-distancing rules as everyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic — including keeping away from their other four-legged friends. “Treat pets as you would other human family members — do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household,” the agency said in an advisory. “If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.” The organization is also advising pet owners to avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather. The CDC adds that while there are some cases of human-to-animal transition, they stressed there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans. (Metro Source)