CDC Says Don’t Eat Raw Cookie Dough, But What About Cookie Dough Ice Cream?

‘Tis the season to bake cookies, but you really shouldn’t eat the raw cookie dough, warns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency warns that eating or tasting unbaked products can make you sick as raw flour and eggs can contain bacteria and salmonella. Flour is typically a raw agricultural product and hasn’t been treated to kill germs like E. coli, also, raw eggs can contain salmonella. The complete story from Fox News here.

But what about Cookie Dough Ice Cream? Isn’t that the same? Well we did some digging. A spokeswoman for freezer regular Ben & Jerry’s tells PEOPLE in a statement that their cookie dough supplier uses “heat-treated flour in the production of our cookie dough therefore there is no bacterial contamination.” The FDA specifically says that homemade cookie dough ice cream is a no go, but assures that commercially made products should be safe to eat – if manufacturers use only treated flour and pasteurized eggs.