CDC MAY Recommend Masks for ALL – But NOT YET
The CDC is considering recommending that the general public wear face coverings while out during the Coronavirus outbreak… But it could take them from the critical “front lines” of healthcare workers, where they are needed most urgently.
A Federal official anonymously told the Washington Post that the CDC may recommend that we all masks, but not the medical kind that’s so hard to come by in the country; rather DIY, cloth masks.
The CDC is still reviewing the recommendation because they don’t want the public to have a false sense of security and not adhere to social distancing rules.