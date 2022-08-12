CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance

New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.

Meanwhile, as students in Illinois get set to return to the classroom, the state’s schools will have ample opportunity to obtain free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that they are offering 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago. IDPH said the tests will be available upon request and are supposed to augment the district’s regular supply for the 2022-2023 school year.