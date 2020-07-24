CDC Issues New Guidelines for Reopening Schools
The CDC has released new guidelines for reopening schools in the fall, which focus on the specifics of getting children back in the classroom, as safely as possible.
According to the paper, school-aged children are less likely to contract or spread the virus and less likely to become severely ill if infected – but they CAN become seriously ill, or experience different symptoms from adults.
The guidance also warns that extended closures can damage a child’s learning and development of social skills.
Guidelines include:
- Keeping students in small groups or ‘pods’ with the same teacher, and not mixing with other groups.
- Students should be kept six feet apart and not share supplies or other objects.
- Face coverings.
- Regular hand-washing.
- Serving lunch in individual classrooms (at desks, rather than tables), instead of in a large cafeteria.