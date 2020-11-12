CBS Pledges More Diverse Casts For “Survivor”, “Big Brother”
CBS announced a new diversity pledge Monday that will have a visible impact on its staple of reality shows: All future casts will contain at least 50 percent Black, indigenous and people of color.
That means hits like Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island will be far more diverse starting with the 2021-2022 season. The move follows several Survivor contestants speaking out about the lack of diversity in the long-running show’s cast.
