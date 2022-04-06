Caught Running Through Backyards Following High Speed Chase and Alleged Robbery

WJOL listeners witnessed a high speed chase Tuesday night at Briggs Street and Cass Avenue just before 6 p.m. Illinois State Police put out an alert to law enforcement about a white Jeep Cherokee involved in the burglary of an ATM at Briggs and Cass. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed going through red traffic lights at Briggs and Cass and Briggs and Washington. Officers terminated the pursuit after the driver ran through two red lights for safety reasons.
The vehicle was ditched at Francis Road and Woodside Drive in the New Lenox area. Deputies created a perimeter and the suspect was located running through backyards.
Illinois State Police is investigating. Twenty-five year old Terrence Reed of Glendale Heights was arrested in the 19700 block of Woodside Drive. He’s charged with three felonies including possession of stolen vehicle and misdemeanor for resisting arrest.