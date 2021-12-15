Family Finds Something Deadly in Christmas Tree… Upshot: Cats Save Lives. 

Weird News: Family Finds Deadly Snake in Christmas Tree
Merry Christmassssss!
A family in South Africa were puzzled about why their two cats kept staring at their Christmas tree, not meowing, not moving… Until they noticed something strange, poking out from behind an ornament: It was the most poisonous snake in their nation.
The snake, identified as “the deadly boomslang,” was taken out of the house, ssssssooooo carefully, by the owner – with tongs (just like you’d use to flip a brat on a barbeque).