Catholic School Hosts Drive-Thru Food Drive on Good Friday
On Good Friday a local Catholic school is Doing Something Good on Good Friday. Providence Catholic High School is hosting a Drive-Thru food drive. Only ten people from their faculty and staff are volunteering for each shift. Melissa Sallade says they’re practicing safe distancing.
Place your bags of donated food and cleaning products in your truck. Once you drive up, pop your trunk and leave your windows up and volunteers will grab the food.
There are four ways to help, through food donations, monetary donations, as well as snack packs and letters of encouragement to healthcare workers. Canned food items like canned fruit, tuna and other non-perishable items like soup and beans are appreciated. Cleaning and paper products are also needed.
The Drive-Thru food drive takes place on Friday, April 10th between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Providence Catholic HS at 1800 West Lincoln Highway.