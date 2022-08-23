Cathedral Area Housewalk – September 10th Returns With A Twist

Returning September 10th, the Cathedral Area Preservation Association (CAPA) Housewalk is back with a twist. Event co-chair Quinn Adamowski noted: “It’s the same housewalk you have come to know and love, but with an optional signature cocktail at each home as well as a speakeasy themed party tent.”

Five Buell Avenue homes will be featured this year, including: 427 Buell Avenue (circa 1887), 510 Buell Avenue (circa 1889), 603 Buell Avenue (circa 1937), 613 Buell Avenue (circa 1908) and 614 Buell Avenue (circa 1912). House tours will run from 12 pm to 5 pm and are at your own leisure.

There are two ticket options. The traditional housewalk ticket is $25 and entitles guests to tour each of the five homes. The speakeasy housewalk ticket is $45 and entitles you to a signature cocktail, beer or wine at each home in addition to a tour. Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite. Weblinks to the Eventbrite ticket sales portal are also available through CAPA’s Facebook page or website. Due to advance ticket sales, walk-up sales will be based on availability.

The “speakeasy tent,” located on the front lawn of 506 Buell Avenue, will be active from 3:00 pm until 10:30 pm. The tent will feature circa 1920s music, with live performances beginning at 5 and culminating with a set by The Big Lagniappe. Beverages will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to CAPA, a 501c(3), for scholarships and neighborhood improvements. Additionally, food will be available to purchase from Mo Joe’s.

A housewalk ticket is not required for entry into the speakeasy party tent; entry to the tent is free.

Event parking will be located at the University of St. Francis Parking lot at 500 Taylor Street.

Event details will be updated on the event Facebook page and Eventbrite page, including check-in instructions and details of the featured homes.

Adamowski further added: “This event was put on hold due to the pandemic, but now it is back better than ever as the Housewalk Speakeasy. This event draws attention to our neighborhood’s beautiful homes and tree lined streets and underscores the vibrancy and interest that the Cathedral Area continues to offer.”