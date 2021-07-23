Catfish days in Wilmington all weekend!

CARNIVAL – With $20.00 All You Can Ride Specials on Thursday & Sunday
FOOD VENDORS—A great variety of food
BEER GARDEN—serving ice-cold beverages Friday-Sunday
PHOTO BOOTH—provided by Christian Life Assembly
CUP IN HAND TOURNAMENT—South Island Ball Fields
All events on the North Island unless noted.
FRIDAY-SPONSORED BY WILMINGTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
6pm – Carnival & Food Vendors Open
6pm – Beer Garden Opens
6pm- Big Z Golf Cart and Powersport show, Downtown- Sponsored by Big Z Repairs
8pm-midnight – Live Entertainment –No Decision- Classic to modern rock- Sponsor Hopkins Towing
9:30pm- Friday Night Fireworks
SATURDAY- WILMINGTON PARK DISTRICT DAY
9am-4pm – Flea Market Craft Show –Downtown
9am-pm – D’Orazio Ford Catfish Days Courtesy Shuttle
Look for the shuttle to stop at the Walk Bridge, South Island Park, and the Winchester Green Shopping Center
10:30am Skinners Bike And Pet Parade—Sponsored by Skinners Animal Clinic
Line up begins at 10am at Old Booth Central—Route starts at Jackson to Main St to Route 53 and ends at North Island. Trophies presented at the stage after the parade
11am- Debbies Miniature Horse Carriage Rides
Noon – Food Vendors and Carnival Open
12:15pm- Jim Brown Famous Magic Show- former Bozo Alum
1pm- WHS Spiritline Performance
2:30- *Free* Show- Blues Brothers at the Mar Theater- show begins at 3
2pm- Park District Events:
-Kids tie-dye shirt making- -Shirts will be provided
-Minute to Win It Contests
-Park District Tumbling -performance
-Will County Forest Preserve -informational table
-Meet the Board Members
-Come meet those that represent you
4pm- Bean Bag Tourney- Registration at 4, games at 430. In the Beer Garden
5pm- 1st Annual Catfish Tournament- Sponsored by Nicks Bait & Tackle
Registration at South Island Park Pavilion- Weigh In Sunday @ 9am South Island
8pm Live Entertainment – Brat Pack- playing all your favorites from the 80’s- Sponsored by Austin Tyler Construction
9:30pm –Outdoor Laser Light Show- sponsored by the City of Wilmington
SUNDAY
10am-4pm- Catfish Days Car Show hosted by Rusty Nuts Car Club
Noon- Carnival & Food Vendors Open
1pm—Catfish Days Parade—Parade starts at Middle School and ends at Park District office( Ryan St and Water Street(Route 102)) *Bring a can for Kuzma*
2pm- Beer Garden Opens—Special $1.00 draft all day!
2pm- 6pm All you can ride begins $20.00
3pm- Reptile Show by Coal Black Exotics
3pm- FEAR FACTOR FINALS- Champs from all 3 groups compete
2pm- DJ- Karaoke
3:30pm- Coloring Contest Winners Announced
6pm- Festival Closes
Would it be Catfish Days without a delicious catfish dinner? Stop in any of these restaurants
during the festival and to enjoy mouth-watering catfish meal deals!
Hayden’s Crossing
107 N. Water Street
815-476-5925
Offering a variety of catfish specials all weekend long including catfish filet dinners; catfish po boys; catfish tacos and catfish gumbo along with “adult” lemon shake-ups to wash it all down.
The Rustic Inn
108 N. Water Street
815-476-7290
Choice of whole or filet farm-fresh catfish, coleslaw, potato wedges, and an ear of corn.
$18.00
Wilmington House Family Restaurant
210 Bridge Street
815-476-2426
Broasted whole or filet catfish dinner with hush puppies, potato salad, and choice of either soup or salad. Dine-in or carry-out.
16.95
Between the Buns Food Trailer
113 E. Baltimore Street
815-476-6000
Located at Route 66 Bar and Grill by Mud Volleyball. Catfish nugget baskets and the best ribeye steak sandwiches in town.
Check out https://catfishdays.com/ for more info!