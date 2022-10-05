Cat Sneaks into Class Picture Day, Becomes Honorary Student

A cat snuck into class picture day, and seemed to insist on getting his photo taken.

Ziggy, the orange and white cat, entered Drury Primary School in Wales, during class photos, jumped onto the photo chair and even looked into the camera. So, his little portrait was taken.

The staff then sent the photos to Ziggy’s owner, via her daughter, who attends the school.

“Chloe handed the letter to me and I expected it to be her photos,” Chloe and Ziggy’s mom, Emma Roberts, said. Instead, she found proud pictures of Ziggy, the family pet.

Ziggy has been known to sneak into the school, from time to time, and sleep on books.

