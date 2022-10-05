98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cat Sneaks into Class Picture Day, Becomes Honorary Student

October 5, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Share
Cat Sneaks into Class Picture Day, Becomes Honorary Student
Cat Sneaks into Class Picture Day, Becomes Honorary Student
[Pictured, here, is my cat, Oreo, telling Freckles that he would go to school, too.  ~ Mo]

A cat snuck into class picture day, and seemed to insist on getting his photo taken.

Ziggy, the orange and white cat, entered Drury Primary School in Wales, during class photos, jumped onto the photo chair and even looked into the camera.  So, his little portrait was taken.

The staff then sent the photos to Ziggy’s owner, via her daughter, who attends the school.

Chloe handed the letter to me and I expected it to be her photos,” Chloe and Ziggy’s mom, Emma Roberts, said.  Instead, she found proud pictures of Ziggy, the family pet.

Ziggy has been known to sneak into the school, from time to time, and sleep on books.

See more, here:  (Good News Network)

 

More about:
#Catitude
#Classmate
#CoolStaff
#HonoraryStudent
#OnlyInTheUK
#PictureDay

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Recent Posts