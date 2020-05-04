Cassette of unreleased song co-written by Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr to be auctioned this month
Courtesy of Omega AuctionsA cassette tape featuring two versions of an unreleased song that Paul McCartney co-wrote with Ringo Starr is being auctioned off May 19 at a U.K. memorabilia sale hosted by Omega Auctions.
The song, called “Angel in Disguise,” was intended for Starr’s 1992 solo album Time Takes Time, but didn’t make the final cut. The cassette features an early demo version with vocals by Paul, and a studio version with full instrumentation and Ringo handling lead vocals.
The tape also includes a version of “Everybody Wins,” another Time Takes Time outtake that was originally released as the B-side of German single. Ringo later re-recorded the song for his 2010 album Y Not.
The cassette is being put up for bid as part of a collection of music-related memorabilia being auctioned by former Radio Luxembourg DJ Tony Prince. It’s estimated to sell for between $12,400 and $28,900.
“It’s fantastic to be able to bring to the market a previously unheard and unreleased track,” auctioneer Paul Fairweather of Omega Auctions told BBC News. “We think the track certainly had enough about it to be included in the album and I am sure if Paul was to release this himself, it would certainly prove a hit with fans.”
According to the BBC, part of the proceeds raised by the sale will be donated to the U.K.’s NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.
“Angel in Disguise” is one of only two songs known to have been co-written solely by McCartney and Starr . The other is “Really Love You,” which appeared on Paul’s 1997 album, Flaming Pie.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.