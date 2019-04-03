Cassadee Pope Pranks Maren Morris
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 3:16 PM

On the last night of Cassadee Pope’s time opening Maren Morris’ Girl: The World Tour she decided to go out in style!and pulled off an a hilarious prank on her headliner friend before saying her goodbyes.
The prank went down on Pope’s last date of the tour, in Los Angeles on March 30. Pope asked Morris’ merchandise manager, “Matty Merch,” (I don’t know for sure but I think that is a fake last name) anyway she asked him to be her stand-in when it was time do a duet with Morris, and the “Girl” singer’s face was … well, she was shocked

