Cassadee Pope Announced A Big Career Change That Will Make Her OG Fans Excited

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: Cassadee Pope performs the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Cassadee Pope is dropping a new single that’ll give you some serious throwback vibes.

On April 14, the singer will be releasing a new song titled “People That I Love Leave.” The track is vulnerable, lyrically telling the story of “being afraid of fully letting love in after having been through so much heartbreak,” according to a press release.

This single marks a major change in direction from Cassadee Pope’s previous country-inspired sound. “People That I Love Leave” is reminiscent of her roots of when she was in the pop-punk band Hey Monday.

“This next project has an authenticity that I’ve never been able to tap into before now. Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity, so to fully return back to that genre feels special and like coming back home,” Pope shared in an official press release.

I’m curious to see how this song sounds, but I hoping this doesn’t mean she will be leaving her county fans. Do you think this is a good move for her?