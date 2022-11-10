98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cass Street Bridge Reopening But Others To Close

November 10, 2022 10:46AM CST
Beginning Monday, November 14, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will reopen the Cass Street bridge to traffic during the morning. At the time of reopening the Cass Street bridge, the Jefferson Street bridge will be closed until Monday, November 21, to inspect the bridge for future repairs.

At the time of reopening the Jefferson Street bridge on November 21, the McDonough Street bridge will be closed with a tentative reopening date of February 1, 2023. The McDonough Street bridge closure is needed to complete the improvements as part of the Centralized Control project.

Detours will be posted for both the Jefferson Street bridge closure and the McDonough Street bridge closure. IDOT is coordinating these bridge closures to ensure that only one bridge is closed at a time.

