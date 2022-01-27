Weather Alert
Cash Aid to Moms May Help Raise Smarter Babies
Jan 27, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Getty Images
Study: Cash Aid to Moms May Result in Smarter Babies
Money really does make the world go round.
University of Pennsylvania
researchers found that giving cash aid to low-income mothers appears to help the brain development of their babies.
Researcher Martha Farah, a neuroscientist says, “
This is a big scientific finding. It’s proof that just giving families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development
.”
The study found giving mothers with an average household income of $20,000 a year $333 per month was enough to observe improved brain patterns in the babies.
It’s not clear how the money improved the infants’ development. But researchers speculate it could be
a better diet, improved health care,
and
more time for the mothers to be with their babies
.
If these results hold up, they could factor into future debates on government aid.
Learn more, here: (
Newser
)
A study finds that when mom’s from low-income families were given $333 per month in improved their babies showed better brain development
If the results hold up, they could factor into future debates on government aid
