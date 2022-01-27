      Weather Alert

Cash Aid to Moms May Help Raise Smarter Babies

Jan 27, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Study:  Cash Aid to Moms May Result in Smarter Babies
Money really does make the world go round.
University of Pennsylvania researchers found that giving cash aid to low-income mothers appears to help the brain development of their babies.
Researcher Martha Farah, a neuroscientist says, “This is a big scientific finding.  It’s proof that just giving families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development.”
The study found giving mothers with an average household income of $20,000 a year $333 per month was enough to observe improved brain patterns in the babies.
It’s not clear how the money improved the infants’ development.  But researchers speculate it could be a better diet, improved health care, and more time for the mothers to be with their babies.
If these results hold up, they could factor into future debates on government aid.

