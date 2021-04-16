Is your car a friend?

Image courtesy of MRN
Americans spend an average of 18 full days in their car every year, so it’s not a big surprise that 64 percent of us consider our car a friend. Over a third of Americans would rather themselves get a scratch than their car, while another 15 percent would rather break a bone in their own body than have their car break down. One in five (21 percent) would rather spend an entire day in jail than have their car get totaled, and a wild 13 percent of Americans would actually break up with their partner before parting with their car. 44 percent have named their car.