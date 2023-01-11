98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carrie’s readying the Denim & Rhinestones for round 2

January 11, 2023 2:30PM CST
ABC

Carrie Underwood‘s counting the days until she heads back on tour.

“Only a few more weeks and WE ARE BACK for Leg 2! MIAMI, here we come…LET’S GO!!!” she shared on her socials Wednesday, along with a video preview. 

The clip starts with road cases and rigging as the crew begins assembling the stage, before switching to a behind-the-scenes shot of someone readying Carrie’s Denim & Rhinestones wardrobe. From there, the mini movie morphs into a full-blown preview of the show, complete with appearances by opener Jimmie Allen.

Carrie’s Denim & Rhinestone Tour is set to wrap March 17 in Seattle, though she and Jimmie do have one more festival date together before she resumes her Vegas residency in June. 

