Carrie’s Newborn is not all that excited about her day job. See the Pic.
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 4:20 PM
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oh and Carrie goes Pyro on the 360 tour!

View this post on Instagram

💥🔥💥🔥 #CryPrettyTour360

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cole Swindell Shows Sense of Humor in Missed Connections Video Ancestry.com Is Fixing Its Results . . . So Whatever They Told You Before Might Be Wrong Eating chocolate every day is good for your brain! Fix Your TV and Rewatch Game of Thrones’ Latest Episode Chris Stapleton Made a Brief, Sneaky Cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’ Trying to Lose Weight? Here’s How You Should Find Your Goal Weight
Comments