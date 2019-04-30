Carrie’s Newborn is not all that excited about her day job. See the Pic. By Todd Boss | Apr 30, 2019 @ 4:20 PM (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) View this post on Instagram Clearly, my 3 month old is super interested in the inner workings of a #CryPrettyTour360 show! 😂😴 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 30, 2019 at 3:35am PDT Oh and Carrie goes Pyro on the 360 tour! View this post on Instagram 💥🔥💥🔥 #CryPrettyTour360 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 30, 2019 at 10:57am PDT SHARE RELATED CONTENT Cole Swindell Shows Sense of Humor in Missed Connections Video Ancestry.com Is Fixing Its Results . . . So Whatever They Told You Before Might Be Wrong Eating chocolate every day is good for your brain! Fix Your TV and Rewatch Game of Thrones’ Latest Episode Chris Stapleton Made a Brief, Sneaky Cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’ Trying to Lose Weight? Here’s How You Should Find Your Goal Weight