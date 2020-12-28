Carrie Underwood’s Younger Son Has a Nickname to Match his Personality
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood recently spoke to fans about each of her sons’ different personalities. Underwood’s five-year-old, Isaiah, is the cuddler. Says the mother of two, “He always wanted you to be holding him or sitting in your lap or sleeping with you.”
Her 23-month-old, Jacob, is a little different. “He’s always been like, no, put me down, leave me alone, you’re in my way. So he might be a little more independent.” “One of Isaiah’s little friends, that is kind of around them, calls him ‘Jake the Trouble Make,'” Underwood reveals. “And I would say that is accurate.”
Jake has had his mom around, for much more of his first two years, thanks to pandemic lockdown. Isaiah got much less time to enjoy with Carrie, because she worked so hard, during his first two years.