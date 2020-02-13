Carrie Underwood’s Son Thinks She’s a 70-year-old Laundry-Lady
ABC/Image Group LA
In a recent social media post, Carrie Underwood revealed the hilarious truth of what her four-year-old son, Isaiah, really thinks of her.
The superstar shares a fill-in-the-blank-style story, about her, which Isaiah wrote. It is complete with descriptions of her physical appearance, favorite foods and more.
While some of Isaiah’s answers seem pretty accurate — he says his mom is blonde and has brown eyes, for example — others are adorably off-base. He writes that he thinks the 36-year-old Carrie is aged 70, for one thing. He explains that her job is to “wash the laundry.”
“Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” Carrie writes, in the caption of her post.
Carrie likely has more sweet motherhood mishaps in front of her. In addition to big brother Isaiah, she and her husband, Mike Fisher, have welcomed their second baby boy, Jacob, in January of 2019.
