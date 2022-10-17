98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carrie Underwood’s Son Knows She’s Not Like Most Mommies

October 17, 2022 6:08PM CDT
(Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood is about to start her six-month Denim and Rhinestones Tour, and this time, her son has realized that his mother’s job is very different from most. “He’ll go to school, and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,'” Carrie told Today.

It’s been three years since Underwood toured. She will be in town on October 22nd, with Jimmie Allen opening for her.

Underwood’s children, Isaiah (Izzy), is in second grade and Jacob, 3, is blissfully unaware of his mother’s superstar status. “This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day,” says Underwood.

