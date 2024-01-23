Carrie Underwood’s Son Goes Night Skating For His 5th Birthday

Carrie Underwood and her family took advantage of the Nashville cold weather Sunday night (January 21), her youngest son Jacob’s fifth birthday.

Jacob celebrated his birthday by skating on the family’s frozen pond at night. Underwood filmed him and a few friends and family members playing hockey.

“A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!!” Carrie wrote in the caption of her post. “Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!!

“Happy birthday, Jake! I know you would not have wanted it any other way!” Underwood said. The photo and video montage show Jacob enjoying his birthday game of ice hockey so much that he barely posed for a picture. His country star mom asked, “Did you have a good birthday?” “Yes!” Jacob replied with a smile.

