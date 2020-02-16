Carrie Underwood’s Son Defines His Mom’s Job As ‘Wash Laundry’
Carrie Underwood is known around the world for many jobs, including international superstar, hit songwriter, Calia lifestyle and fitness brand mogul, and book author, but if you ask her five-year-old son, Isaiah, well, he’s got a completely different answer. In an assignment for school which Carrie shared on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, Feb. 13th), Isaiah says that his mom’s job is to “wash the laundry,” and that his mom is really good at “folding laundry.” Oh, and he also guesses her age is 70!
Carrie has written a book called Find Your Path. The lifestyle and fitness book arrives on store shelves on March 3rd.