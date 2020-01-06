Carrie Underwood’s New Lifestyle Book Filled With Tips, Recipes
Carrie Underwood’s first lifestyle book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong with the Fit52Life, will arrive in stores on March 3rd and it includes all kinds of tips and tricks that the superstar incorporates into her life to look and feel great.
There is also a Target exclusive bonus chapter of Find Your Path called “From My Garden,” with advice on growing vegetables and fresh herbs in an at-home vegetable garden. Carrie shares several bonus plant-based recipes that are exclusive for Target readers.