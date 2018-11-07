Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Turns ‘Before He Cheats’ Into Parody About Hunting

Since Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, re-retired he’s had a lot of time on his hands, so to pass the time he decided to turn Underwood’s hit, “Before He Cheats” into a parody song.

The former NHL star turned his wife’s hit song into the deer-hunting song, “Before She Bleats” Fisher posted a clip of the video on his Facebook page on Monday.

Underwood, who is a vegan and an animal lover, doesn’t seem to mind Fisher hunting, “Opposites attract,” Fisher says, “It’s been a long time coming but excited to share my heart and soul through this song.” Here’s the full story from E News.