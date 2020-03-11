Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher, Posts an Adorable Photo For Her 37th Birthday
Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, posted an adorable picture of her with their sons, Isaiah (5) and Jacob (1) for her birthday on Tuesday. (March 10th)
Carrie has been through a lot, suffering two miscarriages before having her miracle baby, Jacob. The singer also suffered a bad fall which scared her face and kept her out of the public eye for much of last year.
Along with celebrating her 37th birthday the former American Idol is celebrating the launch of her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with Fit52Life. Read the full story from Taste of Country here.