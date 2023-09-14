98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carrie Underwood’s excited for “more denim, more rhinestones”

September 14, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood‘s getting ready to showcase “more denim” and “more rhinestones.”

The country superstar joined NBC’s Today on September 14 to perform and chat about Denim & Rhinestones and why she’s giving her latest album the deluxe treatment.

“Well basically, I kind of just didn’t want it to end. So we decided to add some tracks that kind of fit in the family of Denim & Rhinestones and like I said, it’s just more,” Carrie shares. “More denim, more rhinestones, more fringe, more sparkles, more all of it.”

Carrie also talked about performing NBC’s Sunday Night Football theme song, supporting Tunnel to Towers Foundation and more.

Watch the full interview now on Today‘s website.

Carrie’s “Out Of That Truck” is currently approaching the top 30 on the country charts. The track is off Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), which is available for preorder now.

Coming up, Carrie will return to Vegas for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. For tickets, visit axs.com.

