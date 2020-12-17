Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Album Holds Firm To Top Of Charts
Carrie Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, hangs on to the top spot on the charts this holiday season, following its chart-topping debut across multiple global charts. Released on September 25th, My Gift remains at Number One on the Christian chart 11 weeks after its release, in addition to reclaiming the top spot on the Billboard Country chart last week for the third non-consecutive week.
My Gift has also consistently stayed in the Top Five on the Billboard Holiday Album Chart since its release, and it currently sits at Number Five on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.
Carrie tells us that recording the uplifting songs on this album during one of the most unsettling times in history proved cathartic.
My Gift features a combination of traditional favorites as well as several new originals, two of which were co-written by Carrie.
Yesterday (Wednesday, Dec. 16th), Carrie released a special behind-the-scenes look from the set of the “Hallelujah” music video, her duet with John Legend.