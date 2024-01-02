Carrie Underwood wrapped a stellar 2023

With numerous highlights including joining Guns N’ Roses on their North America Tour for stadium appearances over the summer. She also made 43 stops on her own arena tour that kicked off over a year ago to promote her album, Denim & Rhinestones.

Just this fall, she released a Deluxe Edition of her 2022 album, that features six new tracks. We asked her about it and she told us how she came up with the title:

“I love the song ‘Denim & Rhinestones,’ first and foremost, but I thought there was just something so cool about the title of it that is very me, that I wanted to name my album Denim & Rhinestones. When you think of Denim & Rhinestones, you think of the staples in your closet, the things that are reliable, the things that are comfortable, that you always feel good in them. Then you think of rhinestones and it’s all the things that sparkle on top, and I feel like that kind of just sums up me. It sums up this album. It’s a little vintage. It’s a little shiny, and it just makes you feel good. So, I felt like that was the perfect title for this album.”

SIDE NOTES

Highlights…

Her Las Vegas Residency continues into 2024.

She launched CARRIE’S COUNTRY, her own 24-hour 24/7 channel on SiriusXM channel 60, in June.

Carrie celebrated her 11th Season performing the Sunday Night Football anthem.

In October, Carrie began a collaboration with Allegiant Travel Company, in support of the company’s Allways Rewards Visa® credit card and loyalty program, which kicked off with three national spots.

Carrie brought the house down with her showstopping tribute to inductee George Michael at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which streamed live on Disney TV+ and will air on ABC in January.

